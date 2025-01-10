Wild jumbo falls from 70 feet to death in Coonoor

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jan 2025 11:44 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-10 18:44:29  )
    COIMBATORE: A wild elephant slipped and fell from a height of around 70 feet to death in Coonoor on Friday.

    The female elephant, aged around 15 years, was found dead in a ravine. It is suspected that the elephant had gone in search of food near waterfalls on the sixth hairpin bend on Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highways when it slipped and fell from a height of 70 feet.

    On receiving information, a team led by Coonoor Forest Range Officer N Ravindranath visited the spot, and veterinarians performed a post-mortem.

    Meanwhile, 69-year-old Nagamma was killed in an elephant attack in Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri. The forest department gave a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased.

    DTNEXT Bureau

