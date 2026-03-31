Wild jumbo breaks into PDS shop in Masinagudi

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant caused havoc in Masinagudi early Tuesday morning by breaking into a ration shop and feeding on rice meant for public distribution.
Around 3 am, the elephant breached the compound wall of a ration shop in the Vazhai Thottam area. It smashed the window and used its trunk to pull several sacks of rice outside, which it then devoured.
The nearby residents woke up and found the elephant feasting on the rice. Forest department personnel from the Singara Range arrived shortly thereafter and successfully drove the animal back into the forest.
Local villagers have urged the forest authorities to strengthen surveillance and take proactive measures to prevent such incidents in the future, citing the growing problem of wild animals venturing into human settlements.