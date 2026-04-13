Wild jumbo breaches fence, raids waste yard in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

MUNNAR: The wild elephant ‘Padayappa’, known for frequent raids across parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, broke through an electric fence and entered a waste processing site near Munnar, feeding on accumulated garbage, officials said on Monday.
The site, located in Kallar near Munnar in Idukki district, is used to dump and process waste collected from the region. The garbage is later converted into compost at a facility managed by the local body.
Wild elephants have often strayed into the premises in search of food. In an earlier incident, two sanitation workers at the facility were seriously injured in an elephant attack.
To prevent such intrusions, authorities had installed an electric fence around the plant for Rs 8 lakh. However, Padayappa breached the fence and consumed vegetable waste and other garbage inside the premises.
Forest department personnel rushed to the spot and drove the elephant back into the forest. Officials said the animal has been repeatedly returning to the site to feed on the waste, raising concerns over safety and waste management practices in the area.