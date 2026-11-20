The elephants entered the farm around midnight on Thursday and trampled the saplings, besides damaging sheds used for raising and maintaining plants. The farm, managed by the Horticulture Department, produces tea, coffee, pepper, clove and various fruit saplings, which are supplied to farmers in and around Gudalur at subsidised rates.

Workers who arrived at the farm on Friday were shocked to find the extensive damage and alerted horticulture and forest department officials. They urged the Forest Department to intensify night patrols to prevent elephants from entering the premises, seeking permanent preventive measures, including a trench and solar-powered electric fencing around the farm.