COIMBATORE: A herd of wild elephants strayed into the Government Horticulture Farm at Naduvattam in Gudalur and wreaked havoc, damaging nearly 5,000 coffee saplings and nursery sheds.
The elephants entered the farm around midnight on Thursday and trampled the saplings, besides damaging sheds used for raising and maintaining plants. The farm, managed by the Horticulture Department, produces tea, coffee, pepper, clove and various fruit saplings, which are supplied to farmers in and around Gudalur at subsidised rates.
Workers who arrived at the farm on Friday were shocked to find the extensive damage and alerted horticulture and forest department officials. They urged the Forest Department to intensify night patrols to prevent elephants from entering the premises, seeking permanent preventive measures, including a trench and solar-powered electric fencing around the farm.
In a separate wildlife-related incident, a leopard killed three goats in Gudalur on Thursday night. The leopard entered a shed owned by Viswambiran at Thanimattam and preyed on two goats. In another incident at neighbouring Millikunnu, it attacked and killed a goat belonging to Manikandan. Villagers said the leopard had been frequently straying into the neighbourhood and had killed more than five goats over the past week.