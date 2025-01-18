Wild elephants block Nilgiris road, refuse to move even after public try to scare them away

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Nilgiris on Friday night when five wild elephants exited the forest near Kattery park area and gathered on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam road.

According to a Maalaimalar report, a group of elephants had wandered onto the roads near Kattery and gathered in the middle. Motorists who witnessed this froze in horror and stopped their vehicles a few metres away.

Despite shouting and trying to scare the elephants away, the herd stood on the road and refused to budge. Following this, the forest department personnel rushed to the spot and chased away the elephants after an hour-long struggle.

Forest officials have advised tourists to be cautious of elephant movement in the region and warned them to not take any photographs.

Furthermore, due to the large number of tourists travelling on the mountain trails during the Pongal holidays, forest officials have been deployed there to ensure that they do not disturb the wild animals.

Off late there have been repeated incidents of wild animals from Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway migrating to the hills in search of food and water.