Wild elephant raids Masinagudi PDS shop, leaves with rice sack; Baahubali wreaks havoc in farm near Mettupalayam

In the Nilgiris, a wild elephant broke into a PDS outlet at Masinagudi on Wednesday night and consumed rice and other essential commodities stocked for distribution.

The elephant reportedly forced open the shop's iron shutters before pulling out sacks of rice and other supplies with its trunk. Residents alerted forest department personnel, who rushed to the spot and attempted to drive the animal away.

However, the elephant remained near the shop and continued feeding on the ration rice. Officials eventually used a vehicle-mounted siren to guide the animal back towards the forest.