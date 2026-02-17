Wild elephant movement triggers panic in Valparai

The elephant herd was spotted near the school premises, around 11 am, triggering panic moments. The school headmaster immediately informed the Block Educational Officer, who then ordered a holiday in the interest of the students.

There were around 12 students, including those from the tribal community and migrant workers, when the elephant herd was spotted near the school premises. These elephants, which migrated to Valparai a few months ago, were on their way back to Kerala.