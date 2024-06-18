Wild elephant found dead with injuries in Krishnagiri district

COIMBATORE: A female wild elephant was found dead in a decayed state with injuries to its mouth and body in Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri on Monday.

The elephant, aged around 37 years, came from Bannerghatta forest in Karnataka to Jawalagiri forest area two weeks ago.

Villagers noticed the elephant to be exhausted and informed the forest department. The animal then retreated into deep forest and could not be spotted again.

Meanwhile, the elephant was found lying dead in a decomposed state in Anchetty forest area near ‘Kundhukottai.’ A team led by Hosur Wildlife Warden K Karthikeyani rushed to the spot and carried out a post mortem.

As the elephant had injuries to its mouth, samples have been sent for an analysis to ascertain if the elephant sustained injuries after biting ‘avuttukai’ kept to poach wild boar.

Following a post mortem, the carcass of the elephant was left as feed for other wild animals.