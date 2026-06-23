Tamil Nadu

Wild Elephant dies of suspected electrocution in Coimbatore

During a routine patrol, forest department staff discovered the carcass of a tusker, aged around 25 years, near the forest boundary at Kanjipallam in the Thadagam range
Elephant dies of suspected electrocution in Coimbatore.
Elephant dies of suspected electrocution in Coimbatore.
Updated on

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant was found dead near a transformer in a suspected case of electrocution in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

During a routine patrol, forest department staff discovered the carcass of a tusker, aged around 25 years, near the forest boundary at Kanjipallam in the Thadagam range.

The carcass was found in a decomposed state. Following a preliminary examination, officials suspect electrocution as the possible cause of death. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination scheduled for Wednesday.

Coimbatore forest department
forest boundary
Thadagam range
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in