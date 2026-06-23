Wild Elephant dies of suspected electrocution in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant was found dead near a transformer in a suspected case of electrocution in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
During a routine patrol, forest department staff discovered the carcass of a tusker, aged around 25 years, near the forest boundary at Kanjipallam in the Thadagam range.
The carcass was found in a decomposed state. Following a preliminary examination, officials suspect electrocution as the possible cause of death. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination scheduled for Wednesday.