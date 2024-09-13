Wild elephant damages iron gate near Kunderipallam dam

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Kunderipallam Dam located near T N Palayam when a wild elephant strayed out of the jungle few days ago and destroyed the iron gates installed for safety in the area.

The Kunderipallam Dam, a popular tourist destination, attracts thousands of tourists throughout the year who visit the the region to enjoy looking at the colourful varieties of fish including Katla, Rohu, and Silver Carp breeding in the dam.

However, officials have noticed that the dam's beauty is being marred by littering and vandalism by tourists leaving behind plastic waste, food packets, and other non-biodegradable items, polluting the water and posing a threat to the fish.

Following this, the Public Works Department and the Tamil Nadu Palayam Forest Department had installed an iron gate at the entrance of the dam a few years ago to prevent vandalism. However, few days ago, a wild elephant from the nearby forest broke the iron door causing panic among tourists.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of tourists and the members of public are demanding that the authorities take necessary action to protect the dam and its surroundings area and also provide adequate safety measures for the tourists visiting the dam.