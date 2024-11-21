Wild elephant causes panic at school playground in Dindigul; video goes viral

CHENNAI: A wild elephant caused panic at Nilakottai Government Higher Secondary School, Dindigul when it entered the school's playground on Wednesday evening.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the elephant suddenly emerged from the nearby forest and charged into the field. Within moments, the elephant began chasing the students, causing them to panic.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The elephant eventually left the area, and the situation calmed down. However, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media, adding to the growing concerns about wild animal intrusions in the area.

As wild elephants have been frequently entering villages near Nilakottai including areas like Kuvacholai, Vilankurichi, and others in the district.

These elephants have been causing significant damage to crops, including banana, coconut, and areca palm trees, leading to increasing tensions among local farmers and villagers.