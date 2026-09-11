Wife’s frequent visits to maternal home cruelty: Madras High court

The bench of Justices PT Asha and N Mala noted that the relationship between a husband and wife is reciprocal and cannot be dictated by either spouse. The matrimonial bond has to be nurtured with compassion, mutual adjustment and love.

The frequent visits of the appellant to her maternal home “for unjustifiable and invalid reasons, amounts to cruelty, as it will cause the husband to live in the fear that his wife may pick up a fight with him and leave him at the drop of a hat," the court said, while hearing an appeal filed by the wife, challenging the family court's order granting divorce to her husband.