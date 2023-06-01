Wife pours acid, bludgeons man to death over extra-marital affair in Erode

COIMBATORE: A woman murdered her husband by hurling diluted acid used to clean the toilet on his face and by attacking him with a log following a quarrel over his illicit affair in Erode on Tuesday night. A heated argument broke out between Subramani, 52, a labourer from ‘Kaniravutharkulam’ in Erode with his wife Padma, 50 on the issue of his illegal affair. “The woman, who was infuriated, had hurled diluted acid for cleaning the toilet on the face of her husband. Even as he was writhing in pain, Padma did not want to let him off and took a log and hit repeatedly on his head. He succumbed to injuries on the spot,” police said. On receiving information, the Veerappanchatram police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Perundurai Government Hospital. Police arrested the accused woman and further inquiries are on.