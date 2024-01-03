Wife ends life by jumping into well, man dies during rescue bid in Salem

COIMBATORE: A newly-wed young woman ended her life by jumping into a well and her husband who attempted to save her also died in Salem on Monday night.

Police said Arulmurugan, 27 from Vazhapadi and his wife Abirami, 19 from Samathuvapuram got married barely three months ago. “After a quarrel, Abirami ran out of the house and jumped into a 100-feet deep farm well which had only 10-feet deep water,” police said.

A shocked Arulmurugan also jumped into the well in an attempt to rescue her. Soon the villagers and fire service personnel arrived and flushed out the bodies. Their bodies were sent to Government Hospital in Salem for post-mortem.

Police said as the water level was low, both Arulmurugan and his wife died after hitting the rocks as they plunged.

As the couple was newly-wed, an inquiry by the revenue department was initiated into the incident.