Widow breaks off relationship, 23-year-old live-in partner hacks her with sickle in Salem

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested for attacking his lover with a sickle in public in Salem, which left her with serious injuries on the head and neck. The woman was rushed to Salem government hospital where she is battling for her life.

The incident took place when the woman was waiting at a bus stop at Four Road in Salem on Saturday night. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim was identified as Priya (28), a widow who lost her husband about four years ago.

Priya was working at an eatery to earn a living for herself and her two children. While working there, she developed a relationship with Gokul of T Perumapalayam village, a 23-year-old electrician who used to visit the shop regularly. Police said they used to meet in private.

However, about two months ago Priya broke off all contacts with him. When Gokul asked her for the reason, she was allegedly evasive, and even blocked his mobile phone number to stop him from calling her.

Angered by this, Gokul went to see her at the bus stop from where she took the bus to home after work. The man and woman was engaged in a wordy quarrel, after which he took out a sickle that was kept in his two-wheeler and attacked with it. Priya suffered deep cut injuries to her head and neck.

Overcoming their initial shock, the people who witnessed the attack surrounded and subdued Gokul, and gave him a sound thrashing before handing him over to the police. Meanwhile, Priya was rushed to the hospital with bleeding injuries.

During interrogation, Gokul reportedly told the police that he was furious after learning that Priya broke off the relationship after being close to another man.

According to Gokul, he was moved by the plight of the young widow and decided to marry her. They have been living together for the past few years, he claimed. When she stopped talking to him, he found out that Priya was in a relationship with another man, Gokul claimed.

Incensed with anger and jealousy, he went to meet her, carrying a sickle to warn her against breaking off their affair. However, she refused to budge, which led to the attack.

The police presented Gokul before a court in Salem, and the judge remanded him in custody and sent him to central jail.