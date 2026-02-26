Widespread rains bring relief from heat in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi

In Tirunelveli district, dark clouds gathered by afternoon, and heavy rain lashed several areas for over two hours in the afternoon. The Manjolai forest area in the Western Ghats recorded the highest rainfall, with Kakachi receiving 5 cm and Uthu and Nalumukku Estate 4 cm each, according to Maalaimalar.

Widespread rain was reported in Nanguneri, Radhapuram, Cheranmahadevi, Kalakkadu and Mookkaraipatti.

In Tirunelveli city, Palayamkottai recorded 18.5 mm of rainfall, with showers across the Town, Pettai and Junction areas, bringing down temperatures.