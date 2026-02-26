Widespread rains bring relief from heat in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: After days of intense heat, widespread rains brought much-needed relief to Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts on Wednesday (February 25).
In Tirunelveli district, dark clouds gathered by afternoon, and heavy rain lashed several areas for over two hours in the afternoon. The Manjolai forest area in the Western Ghats recorded the highest rainfall, with Kakachi receiving 5 cm and Uthu and Nalumukku Estate 4 cm each, according to Maalaimalar.
Widespread rain was reported in Nanguneri, Radhapuram, Cheranmahadevi, Kalakkadu and Mookkaraipatti.
In Tirunelveli city, Palayamkottai recorded 18.5 mm of rainfall, with showers across the Town, Pettai and Junction areas, bringing down temperatures.
The 118-foot Manimuthar dam stands at 91.5 feet. The Papanasam dam area received 2 mm of rain, and the Servalar catchment 9 mm. The water level in the Papanasam dam is 81 feet.
In the Tenkasi district, heavy rain lashed the Western Ghats and the dam catchment areas.
Gundaru recorded 28 mm, Karuppanathi 21 mm and Adavi Nainar 17 mm, leading to a slight increase in inflow.
Sengottai recorded 3 cm of rainfall. Rain also lashed Alangulam, Kadayam and Courtallam areas, resulting in cool weather in Tenkasi and surrounding regions.
In Thoothukudi district, heavy rain in Kayathar caused waterlogging on roads. Kayathar recorded 9 cm and Kadambur 7 cm of rainfall.
Ettayapuram, Ottapidaram, Maniyachi and Vedanatham also received widespread rain.
The showers significantly eased the heat across the three districts.