Widespread rain likely in 9 districts of TN for next 3 hours: RMC

The RMC also stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next five days (November 20 till November 24).

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Nov 2023 4:31 AM GMT
CHENNAI: There is a possibility of widespread rain with thundershowers in nine districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours due to the influence of upper air circulation prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Monday.

According to the RMC, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram to experience rainfall.

The RMC also stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next five days (November 20 till November 24).

