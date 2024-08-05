Widespread rain likely in 17 districts of TN for next 3 hours: Met Dept

CHENNAI: Chennai woke up to a cold and wet Monday morning, which, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said will continue for the next three hours. Besides the capital, 16 districts will receive rain, the weathermen added.



The districts that will receive moderate rains are Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.

The department added that an atmospheric low circulation prevails over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Due to variations in the speed of westerly winds, Chennai and its suburbs are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of the city over the next 48 hours, according to the RMC.

Widespread rain lashed different parts of the city in the middle of the night, affecting areas such as Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Guindy, and Chetpet.