Widening project for corridor linking Jawadhu Hills secures clearances

"The 38.5-km stretch, extending from Paramanandal to Athipattu and forming part of the Paramanandal-Jamunamarathur route, serves as the primary access road for 217 tribal villages in the Jawadhu Hills. It is the region's lifeline for education, healthcare, employment, agricultural trade and other essential services, while also providing connectivity for tourists visiting the hill station.

Recognising its significance, the Tamil Nadu government announced the preparation of a Detailed Project Report for widening the road during the 2022-23 Budget," a release issued by the Highways department read.

The project subsequently received administrative sanction for Rs 120 crore. However, as more than 23 km of the alignment passes through reserved forest land, execution depended on obtaining statutory approvals from multiple agencies.