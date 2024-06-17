Why Vikravandi bypoll boycott could be a double whammy for the AIADMK

CHENNAI: After the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s decision to boycott the July 10 bypoll at this crucial juncture could come as a double whammy - demoralise the rank and files of the party and give a leverage to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance - admit party insiders.

Opposition leader Palaniswami announced the decision through a statement and recalled the manner in which last year Erode East bypoll was held to justify the poll boycott. Senior leaders have also toed the line and opined that they would focus on the 2026 Assembly polls instead of “wasting their time and resources against the ruling DMK’s money and muscle power backed by government machinery in the bypoll.” They have justified the decision by drawing parallel to Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK abstaining from contesting bypolls to five constituencies - Cumbum (Theni), Ilayangudi (Sivaganga), Bargur (Krishnagiri), Srivaikuntam (Thoothukudi) and Thondamuthur (Coimbatore) - in 2009.

“He (EPS) should stop equating himself with a tall leader like Jayalalithaa, who single handedly won many elections, to justify his poor decision and inability to crack the whip on district secretaries, who let down the party in several constituencies in the LS polls,” said a functionary in a northern district. It will also question former minister and party strongman in the Vanniyar belt CVe Shanmugm’s caliber.

Reflecting the views of the cadre, a party legislator said it is unfortunate to see the party, with 66 MLAs and a strong cadre based organisation, to accept its defeat without a fight. “It will kill the spirit of the cadre and pave the way for BJP and PMK to net the AIADMK votes. It will have an adverse impact in the long run,” he said. It also gives a perception that the AIADMK is acting “as per their master’s command,” said the MLA referring to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s post.

Political critic and senior journalist AS Panneerselvam said former DMK leader M Karunanidhi and his counterpart Jayalalithaa had boycotted elections, but they were absolute leaders and bounced back with victories. Things have changed now, as there is some sort of challenge to the AIADMK supremacy now.

“Boycotting the Vikravandi bypoll in such a political scenario is a bad idea,” he said and added that this might lead to opening up the space for the BJP, which has cleverly pitched the PMK in the fray. “It might be part of a larger game plan of the BJP. The loss of the PMK in the bypoll will not hurt the BJP. Meanwhile, it will help them to establish that the NDA is a force next to the DMK-led front,” said Panneerselvam.

Political analyst Priyan Srinivasan called EPS’s decision as a “political suicide.” They would miss an opportunity to go hammer and tongs against the DMK throughout the campaign. “Being a principal opposition party, it is the duty of the AIADMK to challenge the ruling party in the polls and expose the wrong policies of the government. It will help them to build their campaign for the 2026 polls. By not contesting, the party will demoralise its cadre and sympathisers, particularly in Villupuram district,” he said.