Why TVK govt toes Arivalayam outsourcing conductor jobs: CITU

Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation general secretary K Arumuga Nainar said the transport undertakings carried nearly two crore passengers daily and required adequately trained permanent staff to ensure safe travel.

He alleged that the previous DMK government had failed to fill vacancies and instead engaged contract workers. CITU challenged the system in the Madras High Court, arguing that contractual appointments denied reservation and compromised social justice and passenger safety. The case is now pending in the Supreme Court, he said.