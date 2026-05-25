Why TVK govt silent on Shivakumar's arrogance: Seeman

Questioning Karnataka's stand, Seeman asked, "If Tamils do not question this, who else will ? Who has greater rights over the Cauvery than the people of Tamil Nadu?"

He further pointed out that, according to international river water-sharing norms, people living in the tail-end regions of a river have greater rights to water use than those living in the upper regions. On that basis, he claimed Tamil Nadu holds stronger rights over the Cauvery than Karnataka.

Condemning Shivakumar's remarks as an expression of "political arrogance," Seeman urged Chief Minister Vijay to strongly oppose the Karnataka government's efforts to construct the Mekedatu dam and to officially register Tamil Nadu's protest against the project.