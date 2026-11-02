Why TVK govt imitating Centre targeting critics, asks CPI

COIMBATORE: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Monday said the TV government should not imitate the Centre’s approach of targeting critics of the ruling dispensation.
Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, he said the State government should not become a corporate-driven administration and must take responsibility for any lapses.
“While maintaining cordial administrative relations with the Centre was desirable, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s failure to condemn the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which deprived people of their voting rights, was not acceptable,” he said.
On the arrest of former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a corruption case, Veerapandian said those who committed wrong should face action. “However, arrests should not be done merely because the government wielded power,” he said.
When asked how much time the TVK government would need to deliver good governance and implement its promises, Veerapandian said a government needed just one day to demonstrate its commitment to good governance and public welfare.
Referring to the rising cost of essential commodities, he said the state and central governments should work together to control inflation. “The CPI would launch protests highlighting these issues in Chennai on November 10. Also, a joint rally by left parties will be organised in Tiruchy on November 23 to highlight the rights of the working class,” he said.
Seeking to implement the proposed Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, the CPI leader welcomed the State government’s proposal to establish special Pocso courts. “Awareness campaigns should be conducted to prevent offences against women and children,” he said.