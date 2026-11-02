Why TVK govt imitating Centre targeting critics, asks CPI

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, he said the State government should not become a corporate-driven administration and must take responsibility for any lapses.

“While maintaining cordial administrative relations with the Centre was desirable, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s failure to condemn the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which deprived people of their voting rights, was not acceptable,” he said.

On the arrest of former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a corruption case, Veerapandian said those who committed wrong should face action. “However, arrests should not be done merely because the government wielded power,” he said.