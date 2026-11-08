Why Tamil cinema’s biggest names are giving the festive window a miss

CHENNAI: For decades, Deepavali has been one of the most coveted release windows in Tamil cinema, with the festival often synonymous with big-ticket entertainers and the arrival of films featuring the industry’s biggest stars.
From Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Vijay and Ajith, a Deepavali release was once considered a matter of prestige, offering filmmakers the perfect occasion to bring their most anticipated projects to audiences. However, the trend seems to have changed in recent years. With Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe (2021) being the last Deepavali release among these four superstars, their continued absence from the festive box office raises an interesting question: What has changed, and why are the industry’s biggest names no longer treating Deepavali as a priority release date?
While fans may miss watching their favourite superstars on the big screen during the festival, industry veteran and film producer Chitra Lakshman believes the equation between stars and festival releases has evolved. “Movies were initially planned around festivals because people had holidays and films were expected to perform well at the box office. However, stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Ajith have gone beyond that stage. Whenever their films release, it is Deepavali for their fans, who celebrate the occasion like a festival,” he says.
Lakshman feels that the absence of big-star releases during the festive window creates opportunities for films featuring smaller stars. “When big stars stay away from Deepavali, smaller stars get space for their films. Big stars can generate revenue whenever their films release, while smaller stars benefit from getting festival dates and the potential for good collections. In that sense, this trend is good for the industry,” he adds.
The changing release pattern could also point to a larger shift in the way the Tamil film industry approaches theatrical releases. With big-budget films involving longer production schedules, extensive promotions and releases across multiple languages, fixing a date solely around a festival may no longer be a priority. Producers and distributors also have to consider competition, theatre availability and the commercial prospects of a release before locking a date.
Ultimately, Deepavali may no longer be the exclusive playground of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, but that does not necessarily diminish its importance. If the absence of superstar vehicles gives smaller films and emerging stars an opportunity to enjoy the festive spotlight, it could bring greater diversity to the box office. And as Chitra Lakshman points out, for fans of the biggest stars, the celebration is no longer confined to a calendar date — their arrival in theatres is a festival in itself.