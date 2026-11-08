Why Tamil cinema’s biggest names are giving the festive window a miss

While fans may miss watching their favourite superstars on the big screen during the festival, industry veteran and film producer Chitra Lakshman believes the equation between stars and festival releases has evolved. “Movies were initially planned around festivals because people had holidays and films were expected to perform well at the box office. However, stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Ajith have gone beyond that stage. Whenever their films release, it is Deepavali for their fans, who celebrate the occasion like a festival,” he says.

Lakshman feels that the absence of big-star releases during the festive window creates opportunities for films featuring smaller stars. “When big stars stay away from Deepavali, smaller stars get space for their films. Big stars can generate revenue whenever their films release, while smaller stars benefit from getting festival dates and the potential for good collections. In that sense, this trend is good for the industry,” he adds.