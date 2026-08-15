Why stop national fervour, asks judge; allows BJP's Tricolour yatra in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned the State's decision to deny permission for a national flag rally in Coimbatore, observing that the police should not obstruct citizens who wish to pay respect to the National flag.
Justice V Lakshminarayanan permitted the Coimbatore city BJP to conduct a "Tricolour Flag Yatra" on August 18 from 4 pm to 7 pm after the party agreed to hold the rally at an alternative location suggested by the State.
The court was hearing a petition filed by the Coimbatore city BJP district president challenging the State's refusal to permit the yatra as part of Independence Day celebrations. The BJP submitted that the proposed event was a peaceful patriotic programme intended to promote national pride, respect for the National flag and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and armed forces personnel.
Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Anbumani told the court that the police were not opposed to the rally but had objected to the proposed route as it was a crowded area. The rally could inconvenience the public and create law-and-order issues, he said.
The APP submitted that permission would be granted if the party conducted the rally along routes specified in the Government Order issued in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for public gatherings.
Questioning the decision to deny permission on law and order grounds, the court orally observed that if people wanted to respect the National flag, the police should permit them and even join them rather than obstructing the rally.
The court recalled that Coimbatore was associated with freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran, who died holding the Indian flag while protesting against British rule. It said it was unfortunate to deny permission to carry the National flag in Coimbatore and stressed that everyone, irrespective of political affiliations, should be proud of the National flag.
The court also questioned whether political parties such as the DK and BJP should be prevented from carrying flags while only the TVK was allowed to conduct rallies. It wondered what law-and-order issue would arise if people wanted to carry the National flag.
The APP subsequently explained the SOP framed by the High Court for conducting public meetings and said the State had identified an alternative venue due to law and order concerns.
Following the court's direction, the petitioner agreed to conduct the rally at the alternative venue proposed by the State.
Taking note of the agreement, the court closed the petition and observed that the police should not make citizens approach the court merely to pay homage to the country and its flag. It permitted the BJP to conduct the rally on August 18 from 4 pm to 7 pm.