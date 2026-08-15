Why stop national fervour, asks judge; allows BJP's Tricolour yatra in Coimbatore

Justice V Lakshminarayanan permitted the Coimbatore city BJP to conduct a "Tricolour Flag Yatra" on August 18 from 4 pm to 7 pm after the party agreed to hold the rally at an alternative location suggested by the State.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Coimbatore city BJP district president challenging the State's refusal to permit the yatra as part of Independence Day celebrations. The BJP submitted that the proposed event was a peaceful patriotic programme intended to promote national pride, respect for the National flag and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and armed forces personnel.