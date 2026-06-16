Why silent, CM? Stalin targets Vijay govt over rising crimes against children

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack on the C Joseph Vijay-led coalition government over the alleged deterioration of law and order, questioning the administration’s silence amid a series of crimes involving children and women.
In a statement, Stalin referred to the Chief Minister’s earlier assertions that he had appointed efficient officers and constituted a Singappen Padai to ensure public safety, and asked whether the cries of grieving parents had still failed to reach the government.
“After repeatedly claiming that capable officers have been appointed and a women’s protection force has been formed, can the Chief Minister still not hear the anguish of parents who have lost their children?” Stalin asked.
Raising concerns over what he described as the growing boldness of criminals, the DMK leader sought details of the measures taken to curb offences and restore public confidence.
“When will there be a ‘call sheet’ for addressing people’s safety concerns? What concrete action has been taken to prevent criminals from operating without fear?” he said.
In a veiled swipe at the Chief Minister’s silence on recent incidents, Stalin asked when he would come out of silent mode despite mounting public anxiety over safety and security.
Stalin further rejected suggestions that the Opposition should remain quiet for six months, warning that continued inaction could trigger a major agitation by the DMK.
“With people’s lives and children’s safety under threat, do you expect me to remain silent? Or are you inviting a massive DMK protest?” he asked, ending the statement with the hashtag “Why Silent CM?”.