Why Rahul Gandhi’s membership not restored, asks Stalin
“Why hasn’t Rahul Gandhi been restored as an MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction? Why is the urgency shown to disqualify him missing now? Is the BJP afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s presence in Parliament,” he asked.
CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday asked why the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not restored and wondered if the BJP regime was afraid of him.
