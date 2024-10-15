Why no warning label, Madras HC asks ‘Cool Lip’ makers

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday questioned the manufacturer of ‘Cool Lip’, a tobacco product on the non-existence of a danger warning label, which must have been printed on the packets.

When several petitions seeking bail in connection with cases booked against those illegally selling ‘Cool Lip’ came up for hearing before Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, counsel on behalf of the manufacturer said the sale of tobacco products like this was made as per COTPA regulations with cautionary labelling on packets.

The Judge, after hearing, asked if the ‘Cool Lip’ manufacturer was certain that the company was bound by COTPA regulations then why isn’t the product sold with a warning. The packet should have a danger sign like skull on it. The cautionary warning must read ‘Tobacco users die younger’ and if the warning is misconstrued as ‘Tobacco users could remain young while dying’, then it could serve as an advertisement.

Citing these, the Judge directed the manufacturer and tobacco companies to file a counter affidavit on appropriate danger warnings on the labelling.

The Judge also directed the Union and State governments to file a counter affidavit to work on guidelines to bring down the use of tobacco products. The case was adjourned to October 16.

During the previous hearing, the High Court expressed concern that students in many schools across the State were using ‘Cool Lip’ and asked why it was not declared unsafe for consumption and enforced a nationwide ban.