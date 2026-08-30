Why no talk on toddy tapping in House, asks Nallasamy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement coordinator C Nallasamy on Saturday (August 29) challenged the State government to prove that the ban on toddy was justified, offering an Innova car to any legislator who could establish the case for continuing the prohibition.
Addressing reporters at the Chennai Press Club here, he questioned the silence of legislators on the issue during the Assembly session. "Has anyone spoken about this in the House? Only paattukku paattu (antakshari) are taking place," he said.
He said his organisation had met a minister over the toddy ban and was assured that the demand would be considered soon. "They did not say that the toddy ban was justified," he said.
Nallasamy also announced that his organisation would field a candidate in the forthcoming Perundurai by-election, irrespective of the government's decision on toddy. The candidate, he said, would contest on the twin issues of restoring Tamil Nadu's Cauvery rights and lifting the toddy ban.
"People should not vote merely out of cinematic glamour. We will contest the election and see whether people vote as citizens or simply follow celebrity appeal," he added.
Nallasamy also accused the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments of failing to implement the Cauvery water-sharing order and demanded a review of the arrangements governing the river's waters.
"Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have failed to accept and implement the Cauvery verdict. Both governments are at fault," he said, alleging that the State was not receiving its due share of water needed for kuruvai cultivation.