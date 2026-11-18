MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in his capacity as the Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), to place his views before the court on the prolonged vacancy of the vice-chancellor post.
Justice B Pugalendhi also directed Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan to detail the steps taken by the government to address the university’s administrative gaps and fill its statutory posts in accordance with the law.
The directives were issued on a batch of petitions, including one filed by A Velanganni Joseph, professor and Head of the Department of Youth Welfare Studies, who questioned the eligibility of MKU registrar (in-charge) S Muthiah to occupy the post, contending he did not belong to the professor cadre.
Taking serious note of funding constraints, maladministration and various controversies surrounding the university, the court observed that the absence of a regular vice-chancellor may have contributed to the decline in its academic standing.
The university’s ranking on the National Institutional Ranking Framework had declined from 45th among universities in 2019 to 53rd in 2023, 63rd in 2024 and 85th in 2025, the court said.
Though section 11 of the MKU Act empowered the chancellor to appoint the vice-chancellor from a panel of names recommended by the search committee, the provision was subsequently amended by the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Tamil Nadu Act 16 of 2025), vesting the power of appointment in the State Government, the court noted.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court noted that the amendment — of the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Tamil Nadu Act 16 of 2025), vesting the power of appointment in the State Government — was under challenge before the First Bench of the High Court. In the meantime, MKU has remained without a regular vice-chancellor for more than two years. “It is unfortunate that the matter has remained unresolved between the chancellor and the State Government,” the court observed, adding that ultimately it was the university, particularly its students and academic community, who were bearing the brunt of the prolonged disagreement.
While the university’s statutes prescribe that the vice-chancellor should possess a PhD and have wide teaching and research experience, the powers and functions of the V-C are presently being exercised by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, an IAS officer, in the capacity of Convenor of the Syndicate Committee.
In his petition, A Velanganni Joseph contended that Muthiah did not belong to the professor cadre and was therefore ineligible to hold the post. He also pointed out that Muthiah was simultaneously holding the posts of senior deputy registrar, controller of examinations (in-charge) and registrar (in-charge).
Taking note of the circumstances surrounding Muthiah’s appointment and his continuance in the post, the court called upon him to show cause why a writ of quo warranto should not be issued questioning his continuance in the said post.
Referring to the 2018 Nirmala Devi sexual harassment case, in which an MKU assistant professor and a PhD scholar were named as accused for allegedly seeking sexual favours from girl students through Nirmala, the court directed the university to furnish details of the number of litigations instituted against it during the last ten years, along with the expenditure incurred towards such litigation. The next hearing on the matter is on December 7.
The court clarified that its reference to the Governor in the order was only in his statutory capacity as Chancellor and not in his constitutional capacity as the Governor of the State.