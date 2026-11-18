Justice B Pugalendhi also directed Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan to detail the steps taken by the government to address the university’s administrative gaps and fill its statutory posts in accordance with the law.



The directives were issued on a batch of petitions, including one filed by A Velanganni Joseph, professor and Head of the Department of Youth Welfare Studies, who questioned the eligibility of MKU registrar (in-charge) S Muthiah to occupy the post, contending he did not belong to the professor cadre.



Taking serious note of funding constraints, maladministration and various controversies surrounding the university, the court observed that the absence of a regular vice-chancellor may have contributed to the decline in its academic standing.



The university’s ranking on the National Institutional Ranking Framework had declined from 45th among universities in 2019 to 53rd in 2023, 63rd in 2024 and 85th in 2025, the court said.