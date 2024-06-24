"Why is Kallakurichi case not transferred to CBI?": AIADMK takes on Tamil Nadu govt over hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar hit out at DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the hooch tragedy in the Kallakurichi district that claimed 58 lives.

The AIADMK leader alleged that many top leaders were involved in the case which was the reason the state government did not transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Why is the case not being transferred to CBI? They are scared that if the CBI investigates, many top leaders of the ruling government will be caught. They formed a one-man commission. What is the use of that? That is just for the sake of it. Such a commission will dilute the real issue," Jayakumar said.

He further alleged that the DMK government failed to maintain law and order in the state.

"Illicit liquor and drugs are very open in the state. This raises the question of whether the CM, who holds the Home Department, is there or not. The CM said that he wouldn't allow such tragedies when a similar tragedy happened last year in Villupuram and Chengalpattu. But what happened now?" he asked.

He said that there is no proper medicine to treat patients who are affected by illicit liquor consumption.

"If we had enough medicines, many lives could have been saved. This was raised by our leader Palaniswami and then Statet Medical Department urgently procured medicines," he claimed.

AIADMK held a protest in Chennai over the issue and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 58 on Monday, according to the District Collectorate.

A total of 156 people are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals in the state after consuming illicit liquor.

A total of 110 persons are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital. Twelve persons are admitted at Puducherry, 20 persons are undergoing treatment at Salem and four are in Viluppuram government hospital.

According to the Kallakurichi District Magistrate, a total of seven people including five men and two women who were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor have been discharged.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

"The government will provide Rs 5000 monthly assistance until the age of 18 for children who have lost both their parents and Rs 5 lakh will be deposited immediately as a fixed deposit in the names of children who have lost both parents," Stalin said while speaking in the Assembly session earlier in the day.