Why is DMK silent on Waqf Act battle, asks TVK chief Vijay after SC relief

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday took sharp aim at the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, questioning its continued silence and inaction in the legal battle against the contentious Waqf Amendment Act.

His remarks came a day ahead of the next Supreme Court hearing on the matter, where the TVK has been actively pursuing legal recourse.

“While the Kerala government passed a resolution against the CAA and even filed a case in the Supreme Court, why hasn’t the DMK government shown similar resolve in the Waqf Amendment issue?” Vijay asked in a statement.

“Despite its vocal opposition in the Assembly, why has the Tamil Nadu government not joined the case or initiated a parallel legal battle?” he questioned.

Vijay’s criticism followed a recent development in the Supreme Court, where a bench led by the Chief Justice granted interim relief by staying key provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act.

The Court ruled that no action should be taken on properties already registered as Waqf or recognised through continuous use (Waqf by user), and restrained District Collectors from initiating new proceedings under the amended Act.

The TVK president said his party had taken the lead in challenging the law, filing a case that highlighted the risks posed to minority rights and constitutional safeguards.

He added that the legal team, led by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, had convincingly argued that the amendment violated several constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 15, 19, 25, 26, and 29.

“The stay is the first legal victory for democratic forces against this legislation,” he said, while revealing that TVK had submitted a rejoinder in response to the Centre’s affidavit, outlining further constitutional concerns.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on May 15.

“This is not a symbolic protest,” Vijay asserted.

“We are committed to repealing this Act, and we urge the Tamil Nadu government to fulfil its moral responsibility by joining this fight to safeguard minority rights and the Constitution,” he said.