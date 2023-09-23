Why is BJP silent on CAG’s expose on Rs 7.5 lakh cr irregularities: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime on the Rs 7.5 lakh crore worth irregularities exposed by the CAG and said that the PM and his ministers could not respond to it and hence they engage in the politics of misguiding the people.

In his second "speaking for India" podcast released on micro blogging site "X", Stalin referred to the 'success' of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme and said, "The BJP government is made up of five Cs. Communalism, corruption, corporate capitalism, cheating and character assassination. The BJP has managed to hide it through propaganda and advertisements until now. However, the newly formed INDIA alliance and its leaders are shedding light on this and tearing the mask of the BJP regime apart and exposing PM Modi's pomp and show."

#Speaking4India: Why is the BJP silent on the accusations of the CAG which exposed huge irregularities worth over Rs. 7.5 Lakh Crores ??? pic.twitter.com/Q61yDDqB9x — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 23, 2023

Stating that the CAG report has proven that they (INDIA) have been sharing factual insights based on real data, the CM said that the CAG report exposes the corruption in Modi's rule.

"Have you read what the CAG report says? Did you discuss this in the special session? Did you even answer?" Stalin wondered. Calling the UDAN scheme launched in 20I6 with much fanfare as a classic example of BJP's failed promises, the CM said that CAG has unearthed that about 720 of the 774 routes planned for operation under the UDAN scheme were not under operation.

Citing the finding of the CAG that funds allocated from 2017 to 2021 for various schemes have been utilized by the government for publicity and advertisement, Stalin said that toll plaza scam was the height of all scams with NHAI collecting Rs 132 crore illegally from people in the survey of five toll plazas in the country. "Right from Ayodhya project to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, there have been irregularities to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, claims the CAG report, " the CM added.

Questioning the PM's and his minister's silence on the CAG findings about the five major schemes, Swadesh Dharshan scheme, Bharatmala scheme and Ayushman Bharat scheme, Stalin said, "Neither the PM nor the union ministers have responded to it. They cannot respond either. That is the reason why Modi takes on different kinds of politics to misdirect the people."

Adding that the people of the country have realized that Narendra Modi is a person working against the poor, downtrodden and the backward classes and SCs and STs, Stalin said that it has been proved by the defeat of the BJP in the recent bye election across the country. "In the 2024 election, BJP must be defeated comprehensively. All the people of India must unite as one voice to put an end to the BJP, " Stalin added, reasoning that he has started the podcast series to prevent our country and its people from being deceived by the BJP again, as deceived in 2014 and 2019.