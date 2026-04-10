Why hasty delimitation, asks CPI

In a statement, he said that amid the ongoing five-state Assembly polls, the Union government was attempting to hastily introduce delimitation, which he described as undermining democratic principles.

He claimed that under the guise of constituency reorganisation, the Centre was attempting to weaken the voice of southern States in Parliament.

According to him, the real intent is to increase the number of constituencies in northern states, where the BJP is electorally stronger, thereby helping the Union government retain power at the Centre.