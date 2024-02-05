"Why government is not taking constructive steps in fishermen issues", MHC wonders

CHENNAI: Chief Justice of the Madras High Court (MHC) wonders why the government is not taking constructive steps in Tamil fishermen issue.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Fisherman Care, a non-profit organization seeking the safe retrieval 31 Tamil fishermen, detained by Sri Lankan navy.

The petitioner also sought to protect the traditional fishing rights of Tamil fishermen in the historic waters between Indian and Sri Lanka.

After the perusal of the documents the bench wonders why the government is not taking any constructive steps in the fishermen issues as it recurring continuously.

The counsel appear for the State submitted that the Chief Minister of the State has written a letter to the Prime Minister of India to intervene in the issue.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted to direct the Union and State governments to constitute joint working committee, to discuss the issue prevailing in traditional fishing rights.

The bench posted the matter to March 11, as the counsel for the Union government sought time.