Why CM Vijay silent on law and order crisis: AIADMK

In a post on its social media page, the AIADMK IT Wing cited a series of recent incidents of murder, robbery and sexual violence across the State.

The opposition party also referred to the murders of elderly people living alone in their homes over the past eight days, alleging that such crimes, which had occurred during the previous DMK regime, were continuing under the present government. It claimed that while the government had changed, there had been no improvement in the law and order situation.

The AIADMK further alleged that frequent power outages were affecting people across the State, forcing residents in several places to stage protests.

It also claimed that there were complaints of people associated with the ruling TVK threatening members of the public and demanding money.

Accusing the ruling party of failing to deliver on its election promises, the AIADMK said the government had not fulfilled the assurances it had made before coming to power.