Why ban toddy when Tasmac is selling stronger spirits, asks plea before Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter to the public interest litigation (PIL) moved to lift the ban on the sale of toddy in the State and also declare the prohibition of toddy as illegal and unconstitutional.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu heard the PIL moved by S Muralidharan from Chennai.

The petitioner submitted that the State government banned the toddy by special legislation 37 years ago. As a result, the livelihood of the toddy tappers has been severely affected.

The ban on toddy is a complex issue that intertwines cultural heritage, economic livelihoods, and public health concerns. While the government’s intention to regulate alcohol consumption is understandable, the blanket ban on toddy appears disproportionate, especially when stronger spirits are legally available in the government-run Tasmac, submitted the petitioner.

Liquor prices were raised to offset the shortfall whenever the State fell short of funds. Hence, liquor became unaffordable to people with low incomes, forcing them back to illicit liquor, said the petitioner.

The petitioner contended that Tasmac staff, who are underpaid, overcharge per liquor bottle up to Rs 20.

Tasmac also moves brands to its retail outlet shelves according to the bribes they get from the brand’s owner. Hence, the customers are forced to buy the brands available in the outlet, added the petitioner.

After the submission, the bench observed that banning toddy is the government’s policy decision and directed the State to file a counter to the PIL.

The petitioner also sought an interim plea to direct the State to prominently display a board announcing that Tasmac doesn’t charge above the Maximum Retail Price in all its outlets.