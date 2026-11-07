Why arrest Mannan like a terrorist amid pending summons: Sellur Raju

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mannan at the CCB office, Raju said Mannan and Mustafa are long-time close friends and call each other “maman” and “maithunar” (terms for maternal uncle and brother-in-law).

Explaining the conversation Mannan allegedly had with Mustafa, Raju said Mannan called him to ask about social media posts alleging that a TVK functionary, Kaniraj (Mustafa’s personal assistant), had demanded money to provide party posts in the Madurai Central constituency. Mustafa said he would talk to Mannan later, as he was travelling by train. Raju clarified, adding that this was the only conversation Mannan had with the MLA and that he had not engaged in horse-trading, as the latter claimed.

Raju said the Police Commissioner sent Mannan a notice on November 5, asking him to appear in person on November 7 to explain a complaint. “Then why have the police taken him away in the wee hours of November 6? He is neither a terrorist nor a drug smuggler. He has served the people. They are keeping him as if they were confining a terrorist,” he said.