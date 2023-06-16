Why are you panicking? Annamalai asks Stalin

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief, K. Annamalai, questioned on Friday why the chief minister is panicking over the accused minister's issue.

Hitting out to the chief minister, MK Stalin, the state leader of the saffron party said that Stalin should decide whether he is the CM of 8.5 crore Tamils or the CM of his family.

"Touch us, sneeze us, talk is the tone of an ordinary stage speaker at political party meetings to keep the crowd engaged. But Stalin must think about whether such a tone of talk is befitting the position he holds as chief minister. The ruling DMK has played an important role in Tamil Nadu many times as an opposition party and a few times as a ruling party. But Stalin did not open his mouth, even when so many crimes were committed in the state. When the Income Tax officials were attacked by DMK goons on May 25 in Karur, Stalin did not even condemn it. Is it unbecoming of your (MK Stalin's) position to rage like this for the accused in this particular case? I hope you remember that it is one of the cases that you accused and urged to take action in the public meeting held at Kulithalai on April 18, 2016. What has changed in these seven years? Action shouldn't be welcomed on behalf of your party that the action you requested has been taken?" he said in a statement.

The IPS officer turned politician said that Stalin made a hasty decision by withdrawing the general consent given to the CBI.

"Do you remember how many times you have demanded a CBI probe in the last several years when you were in opposition, when the BJP was in power at the Centre?" he questioned, alluding to the various incidents that happened in the state, such as the Moulivakkam 11-story building collapse, the VV Minerals issue, Aravakurichi, and Thanjavur by elections.

"When you were in opposition, how many requests were made for CBI probes? Now that you have become the ruling party, you are saying that the CBI should come in only with your permission. It seems to be an expression of the woes of your regime. Not only that, when your party was an opposition party, there was a history of not trusting the security of the Tamil Nadu police for your personal protection but asking for the protection of the CRPF. What do you think has changed now? So many angry words to threaten whom? How do you manage your party workers? To speak like this is not suitable for our state, which is unique and has various glories. What do you find wrong with us seeking a CBI probe into your irregularities? Why are you panicking like this?" Annamalai asked Stalin.