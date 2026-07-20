Why all-India quota in medical admissions must be scrapped

The AIQ has produced serious consequences. First, it reduces the supply of doctors familiar with local languages, cultures, and disease burdens, especially in non-Hindi-speaking States.

Effective diagnosis, counselling and treatment depend not merely on technical competence, but also on a doctor’s ability to understand a patient’s language, cultural cues, and social context. In such encounters, communication failures can be as harmful as diagnostic errors.

Second, by requiring States to surrender 15% of undergraduate seats, 50% of postgraduate seats, and all super-speciality seats created through State investment to a central pool, the AIQ becomes a powerful disincentive for States to expand medical education capacity. This is especially damaging in postgraduate and super-speciality education, where departments, hospitals, equipment and faculty require substantial public investment. Ultimately, it is the public that loses.

Third, although the AIQ was justified as a remedy for inter-State disparities, it gives no assurance that seats surrendered by well-endowed States will benefit candidates from regions with few or no medical colleges. It’s an all-India merit pool, not a deficit-region quota. Candidates from medically advanced States may also secure these seats, often with greater competitive advantage than those from backward or deficit regions. Thus, the AIQ fails to serve its own professed rationale. A fresh empirical scrutiny of its actual benefits to deficit regions is necessary.

Fourth, the AIQ’s social-justice record has been gravely deficient. While most States had been implementing OBC reservation in educational institutions from 1950, and some even earlier, the Union introduced 27% OBC reservation in educational institutions only through the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006. Had AIQ seats remained with the States, a substantial share would have gone to OBC candidates under State reservation policies from 1984 itself.

What is indefensible is that OBC reservation was not extended to AIQ seats even after Central reservations were introduced in 2006; it was implemented only from 2021–22, after prolonged litigation, a Madras High Court order in July 2020, and a Union notification in July 2021. This delay deprived OBC candidates of thousands of seats.

Even more unconscionably, SC/ST reservation—15% and 7.5% respectively — in AIQ undergraduate and postgraduate seats was introduced only after the Supreme Court’s judgment in Abhay Nath v. University of Delhi (2009), nearly 25 years after the AIQ’s creation in 1984.

Super-speciality admissions carry no reservation, on the ground that ‘merit alone’ must prevail at the apex level. That justification has been shattered by the reduction of NEET-SS qualifying cut-offs to single-digit, and even zeroth, percentile levels in several years to prevent costly seats in private colleges and deemed universities from remaining vacant. When candidates at the zeroth percentile are treated as eligible, excluding reservation in the name of uncompromised merit becomes indefensible.