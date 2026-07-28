Why 41 Sanskrit teachers but only 12 Tamil teachers in TN's PM Shri schools: Su Venkatesan questions Centre

According to the reply by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary, 13,092 schools have so far been selected under the centrally sponsored PM SHRI scheme, against the target of over 14,500 schools nationwide.

Taking to his X account, the minister's response stated that 6,102 Sanskrit teachers, 1,994 Urdu teachers and 9,152 teachers for regional languages have been appointed in these schools.

Venkatesan alleged that the PM SHRI data shows 6,102 Sanskrit teachers for a language spoken by around 24,000 people, while Tamil, spoken by nearly 70 million people, has only 12 teachers appointed in Tamil Nadu's PM SHRI schools.