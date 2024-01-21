Whole of India will vote like TN; reject Modi in 2024: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Issuing a clarion call for the 2024 Parliamentary polls from the dais of his party's youth wing state conference in Salem, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday said that the whole of India would reject Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ensuing Parliamentary election like Tamil Nadu did in the last two Parliamentary polls.

Delivering his presidential address at the second state conference of the DMK youth wing held at Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem, Stalin said, "Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister twice (2014 and 2019), but the people of Tamil Nadu did not vote for him on both instances. They will not vote for him this time as well. The whole of India will act like Tamil Nadu in this Parliamentary election."

BJP has turned states into ATMs contributing to national exchequer

Accusing Modi of trying to destroy states since taking over as the PM, the DMK president lambasted the BJP for centralizing power and said that the ruling BJP was legislating on subjects within the purview of states and it does not consult States or their CMs before passing such legislations. Reiterating that they (BJP) have completely snatched away the rights of states through National Education Policy, NEET and GST, the CM said "They have turned states into ATMs contributing to the exchequer of the union government."

BJP has not understood TN people

Slamming the Modi regime for not allocating funds even for natural disasters, Stalin referred to the assurances of the PM and union ministers for flood relief assistance to Tamil Nadu and said, "So far, they have not allocated anything. They think merely citing Thirukkural and celebrating Pongal and temple consecration in Ayodhya would fetch votes from the Tamil Nadu people. They have not understood us so far. This is the land of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar."

Autonomous states; federal Centre will become national slogan after LS polls

Suggesting that the Union government must retain the authority to safeguard the integrity, unity and safety of the country and devolve necessary powers to the states, the CM said that the slogan "autonomous states and federal centre" of the DMK would become a national slogan after the ensuing LS election.

"The INDIA bloc govt to be formed after the polls would pay attention to drafting a Constitution that will give rights to states. I am not saying this keeping the DMK regime in mind. We are voicing for the rights of all states, including the one's ruled by the BJP, " Stalin said, recalling how he had raised it when the PM visited Trichy recently.

INDIA bloc govt will be federal one respecting state rights

"The government to be formed by 'our' INDIA alliance will not be a one-party or fascist government, but a federal one that will respect the states' rights and do good to the people and develop the country in all ways, " he added. Advising his cadre to leave the issue of alliance and candidature to the high command, Stalin said, "Those who can win, they will be our candidates. Start your work from tomorrow to make all 40 (LS seats) ours."

"The hard work you put in for the next three months will decide the future of India. Our sole objective is ensuring the victory of the INDIA bloc and India. This is the message of the DMK youth wing to the country, " thundered Stalin, signing off with the message, "Let INDIA alliance win. Let time tell it to the future. Forty is ours, nation is ours."