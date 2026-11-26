CHENNAI: Accusing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of committing a thousand mistakes to cover up one, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday alleged that the ruling TVK government misled the Supreme Court over the Tiruparankundram Deepam controversy and tried to pressure hereditary temple priests to change their stance.
In a statement, Nainar said a clarification issued by the temple’s Sthanika Bhattars had exposed the alleged discrepancies in the government’s account of the controversy. The priests clarified that they had neither submitted any letter to the temple administration about lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon nor expressed an opinion on the matter.
Questioning the government for taking a decision without consulting the hereditary priests, who perform rituals in accordance with traditional Agama practices, he asked who advised the authorities on the temple’s Agama traditions and why the priests were left out of the decision-making process.
He also questioned the authenticity of the statement issued by the temple’s board of trustees on November 24, asking why the district Collector had not properly verified its contents before they were placed before the Supreme Court.
The former minister further alleged that an executive officer of the HR&CE Department, accompanied by government personnel, had visited a priest’s residence and attempted to intimidate him into issuing a revised statement. BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries had gathered at the spot, forcing the officials to leave, he claimed.
Accusing Vijay of using the government machinery for electoral considerations, Nagenthran questioned whether the Chief Minister was fit to continue in office. He warned that the government would face legal consequences for allegedly misleading the judiciary and the public, and assured the Sthanika Bhattars of the BJP’s support.