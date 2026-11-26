In a statement, Nainar said a clarification issued by the temple’s Sthanika Bhattars had exposed the alleged discrepancies in the government’s account of the controversy. The priests clarified that they had neither submitted any letter to the temple administration about lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon nor expressed an opinion on the matter.

Questioning the government for taking a decision without consulting the hereditary priests, who perform rituals in accordance with traditional Agama practices, he asked who advised the authorities on the temple’s Agama traditions and why the priests were left out of the decision-making process.

He also questioned the authenticity of the statement issued by the temple’s board of trustees on November 24, asking why the district Collector had not properly verified its contents before they were placed before the Supreme Court.