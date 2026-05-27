White Tiger spotted again In Nilgiris’ Avalanche forest after 8 years

The Avalanche forest range, a popular tourist destination in the Nilgiris, is known for its rich wildlife population, including tigers, leopards and bears. In 2018, a wildlife photographer from Bengaluru captured images of two white tigers in the area and shared them with forest department officials.

The photographs, which reportedly showed four tigers including two white tigers moving together, surprised officials and prompted the forest department to install automatic monitoring cameras at more than 15 locations across the forest area.

However, despite continued surveillance efforts, the movement of the white tigers was not recorded again, leading officials to believe that the animals may have migrated to another forest region.