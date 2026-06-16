Where is Singappen to protect TN women, asks EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday expressed shock over the alleged gang rape and murder of a three-year-old girl near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district and demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the crime.
In a statement, Palaniswami questioned the State government's handling of women's safety and law and order.
"Where is women's safety in Tamil Nadu? What is the police doing? What happened to the Singappen special force?" he asked.
The AIADMK leader said incidents of sexual violence against women and girl children continued to raise concerns and questioned how many more women and children would have to lose their safety and lives before the government's "six-month trial period" ended.
Addressing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Palaniswami said the promise that governance would improve after appointing a new set of officials had not translated into results on the ground.
He urged the government to immediately arrest all the accused connected with the child rape and murder case and initiate stringent legal action against them.
Palaniswami also accused the government of indulging in "show politics" and called upon it to focus seriously on maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of women and children in the State.