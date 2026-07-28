Where are the 717 closed shops? Tasmac won’t say

In response to a query under RTI, the State-run corporation also asked the applicant to approach its 38 district offices for details on the liquor shops that were closed.

The response came to an RTI application filed by a Coimbatore-based petitioner, Yuvaraj Ramalingam, who sought records relating to the government's decision that came into effect following an order passed in May 2026.

In its reply, Tasmac said all 717 identified shops had been closed. However, it refused to furnish the information on the district-wise list of the shops, along with shop numbers, addresses, and reasons and dates of closure, and instead gave him the addresses of all district offices and told him to approach the respective district managers.