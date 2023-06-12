When will 500 Tasmac shops be closed in TN: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday asked the State government on when it would close 500 Tasmac shops as promised in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 12 by Excise and Prohibition Minister V Senthilbalaji.

In a tweet, he said that Minister of Prohibition and Excise and Electricity Senthilbalaji announced in the Assembly on April 12 that 500 out of the 5329 Tasmac retail shops in the State would be closed as a result of the demands to gradually introduce liquor prohibition in the State. "Today marks the completion of the two months since the announcement was made. When will 500 liquor outlets be closed?" he asked.

அறிவிப்பு வெளியாகி இன்றுடன் 2 மாதம் நிறைவு: 500 மதுக்கடைகள் மூடப்படுவது எப்போது?



தமிழ்நாட்டில் படிப்படியாக மதுவிலக்கை ஏற்படுத்த வேண்டும் என்ற கோரிக்கைகளின் பயனாக தமிழ்நாட்டில் மொத்தமுள்ள 5329 மதுக்கடைகளில் 500 கடைகள் மூடப்படும் என்று கடந்த ஏப்ரல் 12-ஆம் நாள் தமிழக… — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) June 12, 2023

Apart from the loss of lives due to alcohol, he said that in recent times Tamil Nadu has gained a bad name as a State, where alcohol is sold illegally 24 hours a day and the State that does not take action against drunkards who misbehaves with women on the road and at home.

The Excise Minister sought the Chief Minister's intervention in this matter and take steps to stop the illegal liquor business.