When Karunanidhi was there, nobody could do bad things to Tamil Nadu, says Prakash Raj

CHENNAI: Actor Prakash Raj, a known critic of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, said on Saturday that no comma as long as former chief minister Kalaignar M Karunanidhi was there, no one could do bad things to Tamil Nadu. "If Karunanidhi were alive, there would be no need for me to say such things," the actor said.

Prakash Raj was addressing the media at the Raja Annamalai Forum in Paris, Chennai. The actor also said that he was honoured to have had the opportunity to act as Karunanidhi in the movie 'Iruvar' (1997)

Further, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kanniyaakumari visit, Prakash Raj said, "People usually come by themselves to watch the shooting of a movie. But in Kanniyakumari, the party members bring the audience for the shooting (a dig at PM Modi's medidation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial)."



The award-winning actor who has has worked in films such as "Ghilli," ”Abhiyum Naanum,” and "Singam', had contested in the 2019 general elections as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central but was unsuccessful.

