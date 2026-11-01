Wheels stuck in slush, timber-laden truck tumbles 100 feet in Kotagiri

The dramatic footage of the truck tumbling several times into a tea estate has gone viral on social media. Police said the truck, driven by Arun, was transporting logs from Kattabettu to Ooty when he parked it by the roadside on Saturday night following heavy rain.



When he attempted to resume the journey on Sunday morning, the truck's wheels sank into the slush under the weight of the timber, leaving it stuck. He then decided to arrange a crane to retrieve the vehicle and went to a nearby tea shop.



Meanwhile, the truck, apparently unable to withstand the load's weight, tilted sideways and plunged a nearly 100-foot-deep slope, rolling several times through a tea estate.