WhatsApp DP route to war against drugs WOWs youth in south districts

“DIG sir introduced WOW to us when he visited our NCC camp at Keelapavoor. All 50 of us immediately took the anti-drug pledge to join the group,” he said.

Ponnarasu said he learnt about the ill-effects of drugs only after joining the group. For many students from rural areas, he added, the WOW badge had become more than a social media status, giving them a sense of dignity as they contributed to the betterment of society.

The initiative has also been extended to villages across the four districts under the Tirunelveli Range — Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

South Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari underscored the importance of the mission, saying that a drug-free village is built not by the Police alone, but by an entire community united against drugs.

"Village Vigilance Committees (VVCs) formed by police can play a vital role in creating drug-free villages by becoming the eyes and ears of the community—identifying early signs of drug use, discreetly sharing credible information with the Police and creating awareness among youth. This initiative seeks to transform the fight against drugs from a purely policing effort into a more sustainable community movement," he told DT Next.

Deputy Superintendents of Police in the four districts have been asked to use social media to announce the mission and build support for eradicating drug use in identified villages.

In Nanguneri division, 14 of the 21 identified villages have already been declared drug-free.

“Of the 21 villages identified under the Nanguneri division, we have declared 14 drug-free. We will complete the task in the remaining villages before October 12,” said Sathishkannan in a social media post.